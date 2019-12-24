Shirley Disch

Shirley A. Disch, age 89 of New Glarus passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.

She was born on February 24, 1930 on the home farm in the Town of Primrose to her parents Lawrence and Anna (Mitmoen) Meland. Shirley graduated from New Glarus High School in 1948. On September 3, 1950 she was united in marriage to Rolland Disch at the Primrose Lutheran Church. Shirley was proud of her Norwegian heritage and loved history which she showed through her guiding at the Swiss Historical Village, playing Hedwig in the Wilhelm Tell play. She was a faithful Christian, serving her church and community as a member of the Swiss Church Consistory and Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. As an artist Shirley enjoyed painting and was an avid reader. She was the rock of her family, cherished her grandchildren, and loved to entertain for family gatherings.

Shirley is survived by her husband Rolland Disch, daughters Penelope (Kris) Kubly and Elizabeth Disch, daughter-in-law Colleen Disch, grandchildren Sarah (Doug) Kubehl, Nissa (Jason Sellers) Kubly, Haley (Chase Legler) Shutter, Collier (Kelle) Shutter, Ashton (Taylor) Wilson, and Taylour Disch, and great-grandchildren Luke, Jake, Olivia, Voss, Ravenna, Stellan, and Cian.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Dr. Steven Disch, brothers Clifford Ernest, Kenneth, Amos, Lloyd, Lester, Vernon, Gerald, Lawrence, and Williard Meland, and sisters Gladys Glinka, Arlene Sytsma, and Mildred Griffin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pat Pluss officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Cemetery, New Glarus.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

A memorial fund has been established.