LODI-Shirley Ann Chizek (Plyer), age 85, passed away the morning of Sept. 25, 2019, into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.

Shirley was born on April 17, 1934, in the Town of Emery in Price County, Wis., to Frank and Hulda (Stanke) Plyer.

Shirley was born in the family home and grew up with five siblings. Shirley graduated from Phillips High School in 1952. Following high school, Shirley worked in Milwaukee at an electronic assembly plant. Shortly after, she returned to Phillips, Wis. and married James "Jim" Thomas Chizek on July 23, 1955, in Phillips.

Shirley enjoyed being a loving and unforgettable caring mother. Shirley created a home where all were welcome and served as a mother to many in her community and extended family. Shirley's home was a place of gathering where many came to laugh, play, get honest advice and eat really good food. This was in addition to managing a family household and supporting Jim in his work in law enforcement with the State of Wisconsin as a State Conservation Warden. She was an unpaid Conservation Warden's support, knew all the laws and regulations and volunteered her time, day and night, answering questions from the public regarding fishing, trapping, recreation and game laws. They were married an incredible 63 blessed years. She also enjoyed the many family dogs over the years.

Shirley grew gardens and wonderful flowers, which gave her great pleasure and relaxation. She picked berries, loved being outdoors, watched birds eagerly, and enjoyed canning many foods. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Pies were her utmost specialty in which family and friends enjoyed and her husband, Jim could never say no to her pies. Her pies would not last the night, as there would be an empty and lonely pie plate in the kitchen come morning.

Shirley worked as a Sous Chef and prepared magnificent salad bars for Gannon's Resort and the Okee Snack Bar. She met many cherished friends through these lively engagements. Shirley had many true friends that she treasured, and they had many adventures. Shirley was an active member of the Lodi First Lutheran Church and enjoyed taking part in activities with the "Church Ladies". She loved and enjoyed her time in the Church. After retirement, Shirley worked weekends performing customer service at M&I Bank in Sun Prairie assisting with customer statements.

There were many family trips to Canada to camp and fish, and the stories of those trips while in the wilderness have been handed down over the ages. Escaping back to northern Wisconsin to the families' old log cabin was Shirley's get away from it all. Jim and Shirley also enjoyed traveling the U.S. and spending winters in the Gulf Shores, Ala and Benson, Ariz. in their retired life.

One of the trademarks of Shirley's personality was her remarkably positive and infectious attitude.

Through thick and thin, she always had a smile on her face and met life's challenges with grace, strength, and a sense of humor.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Chizek; parents, Frank and Hulda (Stanke) Plyer; brothers, Frank (Fuzz) Plyer and Larry Plyer; and sister, Florence (Fusak) Plyer. She is survived by her children, Frank, Donald and Michelle (Greg); along with grandson, James (Casey); and grandchildren, Catherine, Madeline and James; sisters, Barbara (Syl) and Lorraine; along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jim and Shirley's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the LODI FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant Street, Lodi, with service and lunch to follow. Additionally, on Oct. 19, 2019 a lunch and service will be held at CHRIST THE SERVANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1185 South Fourth Avenue, Park Falls at 11:30 a.m. A burial for Jim and Shirley will follow at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lodi First Lutheran Church in support of the Sugar Creek Day Camp.