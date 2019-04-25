Shirley A. Johnson

Shirley Johnson, age 88, passed away peacefully at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, WI on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Washington County Memorial Park Cemetery in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Shirley was born March 22, 1930, in Niagara Falls, New York, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Parsons) Burford. She married Calvin Johnson of Frederic, WI in November of 1948. Shirley and Calvin made Frederic their home and raised three children, Stan, Bob and Mary.

Shirley was a loyal employee at the local plastics factory in Frederic for 35 years. She enjoyed participating in different sports including badminton, bowling, golf and fast pitch softball. Shirley was a dedicated and loving mother. She modeled respect, fairness, perseverance and many other meaningful values in life. Her unconditional love and support will be cherished forever. She was dearly loved.

Shirley is survived by her son, Stanley (Janet) Johnson of Matthews, N.C.; son, Robert (Diana) Johnson of Wisconsin Dells, WI; daughter, Mary Kitsis of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Sarah (Jeff) Calhoun, Jenna Johnson, Chad (Ashley) Johnson, Aaron (Hanna) Johnson, Robie (Andrea) Kitsis, Kevin Kitsis; great-grandchildren, Mason, Olivia, Piper, Isabella, Beau, Gus, Josie and Shayna. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband and beloved granddaughter, Heather Johnson.

Shirley’s family would like to express their gratitude to the Staff at the Sauk County Health Care Center for their consistent loving care they showed her.