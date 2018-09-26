NEW GLARUS/LAKE MILLS/MADISON/MCFARLAND-Shirley A. Dunn, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

She was born on Nov. 28, 1930, the daughter of Olin and Irene (Sponem) Hustad.

Shirley graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in 1948. She moved to Madison where she met and married James Mork in April of 1952. Together they had three sons, Chris, John and Tom. Shirley worked for the State of Wisconsin from 1962 until her retirement. In November of 1969, she married Thomas Dunn.

Shirley enjoyed watching Badger and Packers football, dancing, golfing, traveling down south during the winter, traveling with her niece, Marlyn and friend, Helen, and taking trips to the horse track with her family. She mostly treasured the time she spent with family and friends and her five grandchildren, especially the family gatherings at the farm, family reunions and the golf outings at Gene and Ardis’ cabin and annual visits with her family at Bill and Eileen’s place.

Shirley is survived by her sons, John Mork and Thomas (Sandy) Mork; five grandchildren, Meshel (Erik) Lange, James, Garrett, Jordan (Matt), and Brian Mork; brother, Gene (Ardis) Hustad; sister, Eileen (Bill) Liedholm; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hustad; and brother-in-law, Dick Wilhelm. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Dunn; son, Chris Mork; brothers, Arthur (Bernice) Hustad and William Hustad; and sisters, Lenice Hustad, Doris (Enos) Jeglum, Betty (Richard) Bristow, and Wilda Wilhelm; brother in law Otto Mork and sister in law Thora Weger.

Funeral services will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, with the Rev. Susan Schneider presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Shirley’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.

The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the amazing care they gave Shirley during the short time she was in their care.

