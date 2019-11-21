Shirley A. "Charlie" Kopp

COTTAGE GROVE - Shirley Ann "Charlie" Kopp, age 65, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at home.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Hazel (Helgestad) Gust.

Charlie graduated from Mcfarland High School. She married Duane Kopp on June 13, 1981, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Madison. Charlie was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. She was also a member of Deer Grove EMS from 1996 to 2002.

She was a great seamstress, especially when it came to fire turn-out coats, dress uniforms, police uniforms, and formal dresses. There was no task she couldn't handle. Charlie enjoyed gardening and was an avid bird watcher. She was a collector of antiques and loved when she found treasures exploring at garage sales. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially the grandkids. She enjoyed watching Cottage Grove Home Talent baseball and socializing with friends during games. Charlie was recently teaching and passing on the tradition of making lefse to her daughters.

Charlie is survived by her husband, Duane; daughters, Jennifer (JayJay) Riddle and Ashley (Brad Wiese) Kopp; mother, Hazel; sisters, Susan (Bill) Knight, Sandra (Andy) Purnell, and Sally (Jim) Coughlan; granddaughter, Rebecka Kopp; grandsons, RJ Schrimpf, Kaleb Schrimpf, Ethan Riddle and Camron Riddle; mother-in-law, Margaret Kopp; brother-in-law, Jim Kopp; sister-in-law, Donna (Scott) Borchert; nieces, Eva (Dan Prozeller) Purnell, Lindsay (David Reyes) Knight and Deanna Borchert; nephew, Jason Borchert; and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; father-in-law, Donald Kopp; and nephew, Simon Purnell.

A memorial service will be held at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 Hwy AB, McFarland, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

