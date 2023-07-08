Shirley A. Bitney

Madison- Shirley A. Bitney, age 92, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at University Hospital in Madison, WI as a result of a stroke. She was born on December 11, 1930, to Van R. and Valara (Giesler) Pearson in Madison, WI. Shirley graduated from Madison East High School in 1948. She married James Bitney on October 1, 1950.

Shirley spent her days raising and caring for us 4 “Ya-hoos”. She was a very loving, caring, and affectionate person. She had a way of teaching us the “simple pleasures” and making us feel that we were loved and blessed: like going to watch the Oscar Mayer fountain change colors: or watching the planes land at the airport at night.