Madison- Shirley A. Bitney, age 92, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at University Hospital in Madison, WI as a result of a stroke. She was born on December 11, 1930, to Van R. and Valara (Giesler) Pearson in Madison, WI. Shirley graduated from Madison East High School in 1948. She married James Bitney on October 1, 1950.
Shirley spent her days raising and caring for us 4 “Ya-hoos”. She was a very loving, caring, and affectionate person. She had a way of teaching us the “simple pleasures” and making us feel that we were loved and blessed: like going to watch the Oscar Mayer fountain change colors: or watching the planes land at the airport at night.
Shirley drove for special needs kids and adults for many years. She worked for Physicians Plus in the medical records department until her retirement at the age of 75. Everyone there knew and loved her; she thoroughly enjoyed the social aspect of her job.
We will thoroughly miss this proud Irish/ German woman like crazy! Shirley is now dancing in heaven with her beloved “Billney” as the firefighters affectionately referred to him. She will be always and forever in our hearts! God, please take good care of our Mama!!
A special thank you to everyone at University of Wisconsin Cardiac ICU and Comfort Care units for the attentive, compassionate care you gave our mother. Each of you are blessed with a very special gift.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to a charity of your choice or the American Cancer Society.
Shirley is survived by her children, Jeffrey Bitney, Debra (Alan Hendrickson) Bitney, Sharon (Andrew Sykes) Bormett; grandson, Derek (Alison Everhart) Sykes; great-grandson, Blake Sykes, Easton Sykes, and sister, Wanda Kallhagen.
She is preceded in death by both parents, husband, son, Stephen Bitney; grandchildren, Christine Bitney, Tony Bormett; sister, Jean (Chuck) Matthison.