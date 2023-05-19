Sherry Lee Keiner

FITCHBURG/MARSHALL - Sherry Lee Keiner, age 73, passed away at Meriter Hospital on Monday, May 15, 2023. Sherry was born on June 22, 1949, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin to Kenneth and Pauline (Voights) Tremelling. She grew up in Marshall and graduated from the high school in 1967. Shortly after high school she married her first love, Glenn Keiner on November 11, 1967. Sherry worked at multiple health care facilities as well as in home care. She took great comfort in her daughter, Angela, being so close after they moved to Fitchburg in May of 2020. She knew her daughter could be at their place in a matter of minutes and Sherry definitely took FULL advantage of this. Sherry never had a driver license but enjoyed being chauffeured around “Driving Miss Sherry”, going to The Pickle Tree in Deerfield for chicken wings & fries, juicy stories, watching soap operas, The Little House on the Prairie, The Food Network, chatting on Facebook, being teased by her son, Shawn, receiving visits from her daughter’s Angela’s daycare children, and especially hanging out with her own granddaughters Sydney, Cassidy, Grace, and Jenna. Sherry was also a pretty good cook, her homemade meals always hit the spot. We’ll never forget her homemade cinnamon rolls.

Sherry is survived by her many family and friends.

