Sherri Lynn (Hatton) Schoenemann

VERONA-Sherri Lynn Schoenemann, age 61, of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1958, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, the daughter of Richard and Charmaine (Whitney) Hatton.

Sherri grew up in Cottage Grove and graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1976. She married Leonard M. Kvammen on Oct. 1, 1977, in Oregon. She later married Garry Schoenemann on July 1, 1989, in Madison and they divorced in 1991. Sherri was an avid Packer and Badger football fan. She loved outdoor activities, especially racing snowmobiles, gardening and animals. Most importantly she loved and adored her children and grandchildren.

Sherri is survived by her father, Richard E. (Barbara) Hatton; children, Jeremy (Carrie) Kvammen, Jennifer (Chris) Gilbert, Jessica (Kyle) VanFossen, James (Kirsten Ray) Schoenemann, and Jodi Schoenemann; sister, Kathy Bedner: sister-in-law , Lisa Hatton; grandchildren, Trae Kvammen, Emma Hunstiger, Austin and Aiden Gilbert,and Devon and Damien VanFossen; step-siblings, Gary Poley, James Poley, David Poley and Barbie Spangeberg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by mother, Charmaine; brother, Ricky Hatton; and brother-in-law, James Bedner

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be gifted in Sherri's name to Badger Prairie Health Care Center or to The Huntington's Disease Society of America.

The family would like to thank the staff at Badger Prairie Health Care Center for all of their compassionate care and support.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420