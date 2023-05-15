Sherman L. Dammen, age 91, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Sherman was born on February 24, 1932 in Fayette Township the son of Lawrence and Alvilda (Everson) Dammen. Sherman married Carole Eicher and they had five children. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1953 and also served in the Army Reserve for many years. Sherman worked for Thomas Oil Company, Mr. T’s and Lands’ End. He met and married Jeanne Whitford and they were together until her death in 1978. Sherman then met the love of his life, Joanne Enzenroth. They spent many years traveling, visiting 48 states and enjoyed spending many winters in Florida. Sherman and Joanne were very active in the AA Fellowship helping numerous people along the way.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; his parents and his brother, Myron Dammen.
Sherman is survived by his five children, Larry (Kay) Dammen; Cindy Dammen (Roy Carpenter); Connie (Larry) Anderson; Cathy Dammen and Carla Alexander (Richard Bauer); his sister, Elaine Burnmeister; Joanne’s children, Greg (Szanne Kostreva) Enzenroth; Kim (Dawn) Enzenroth; Victoria (Tim) Gile; Doug (Lynda) Enzenroth; Rick (Michelle) Enzenroth and Craig (Lori) Enzenroth; 16 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren as well as many friends.
A Celebration of Sherman’s Life will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM at HiPoint Steakhouse, 6900 County Road HHH, Ridgeway. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AA care of Grace Lutheran Church, 1105 N. Bequette St, Dodgeville, WI 53533 would be greatly appreciated. The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com
