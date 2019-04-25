Sheri Jo Mowitz, age 57, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Maplewood Sauk Prairie following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 26, 1961 to Patricia Houle and Eugene Mowitz.

Sheri loved animals of any kind, and always found room in her heart for all of them.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends camping, traveling and knitting various items for those she loved.

She is survived by her parents, a son, Nik Pikel, granddaughter, Kira Pikel, sister Kim (Don) Ward, and brother Craig (Oui) Mowitz.

She is also survived by aunts, Joan Preston, Linda(Wayne) Kosbau, and Jan Houle. Uncles John Mowitz, Maurice Nolden, Larry Houle, and Richard (Sharon) Houle. In addition to many other cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Arnold and Alice Mowitz, Maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Marie Houle, an aunt, Karen Nolden, uncles Vern Preston, James Houle and Robert Houle.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Maplewood along with Dr. Leah Ederer, The Carbone Cancer Clinic, SSM Home Health and Hospice, who provided her with the kindness, compassion and dignity she so deserved. A special thank you to her cousin, Melani Wheeler for all the love and support she provided to Sheri and her family.

Sheri was always willing to share with others if she was able. Memorials may be made in her name to the Sauk County Humane Society or the charity of your choice.