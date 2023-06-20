Sheri Birrenkott passed away June 19th, 2023, at home. Daughter of Norbert and Norma Fleming, she grew up on a farm around Avoca. She attended Pine Bluff Grade School, Avoca Middle School, and graduated from Muscoda High School in 1967. She went on to graduate from UW-Lacrosse. Sheri worked for the Graber Company, Trane Company, and the last 25 years was employed by Culver’s. She married Richard Birrenkott in 1974. They lived in Cross Plains for 35 years, where they raised Nick and Lynsee. Richard and Sheri enjoyed traveling, such as vacationing in Hawaii, Australia, and the Grand Caymans. She also traveled the world with her best friend, Joyce, to places like Italy, London, and Paris. Richard and Sheri also enjoyed going to Badger and Packer games. Her and Richard later retired in their cottage on the Avoca Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Norma, as well as her mother-in-law, Margaret.
She is survived by her husband Richard, her son Nicholas (Felicia) Birrenkott, grandchildren Carina, Gianna, and Melani, her daughter Lynsee Birrenkott, and grandson Taejin, her sister Joni Peterson, and sister Karlene (Brian) Saunders, sister-in-law Sandy (Terry) Beeman, brother-in-law John (Kathy) Birrenkott, and many other relatives.
The family of Sheri Birrenkott acknowledges with deep appreciation your kind expression of sympathy. Our family extends a sincere thank you to Dr. Porter and the Oncology team at SSM Health Madison for the wonderful care during the past four years. We also extend our appreciation to the SSM Health hospice team, especially Tina and Yvonne.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Avoca with burial to follow in the Avoca Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements.