Sheri Birrenkott

Sheri Birrenkott passed away June 19th, 2023, at home. Daughter of Norbert and Norma Fleming, she grew up on a farm around Avoca. She attended Pine Bluff Grade School, Avoca Middle School, and graduated from Muscoda High School in 1967. She went on to graduate from UW-Lacrosse. Sheri worked for the Graber Company, Trane Company, and the last 25 years was employed by Culver’s. She married Richard Birrenkott in 1974. They lived in Cross Plains for 35 years, where they raised Nick and Lynsee. Richard and Sheri enjoyed traveling, such as vacationing in Hawaii, Australia, and the Grand Caymans. She also traveled the world with her best friend, Joyce, to places like Italy, London, and Paris. Richard and Sheri also enjoyed going to Badger and Packer games. Her and Richard later retired in their cottage on the Avoca Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Norma, as well as her mother-in-law, Margaret.

