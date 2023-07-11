Shelbey Nicole Bomkamp

Our beloved Shelbey Nicole Bomkamp, age 22, of Highland, Wisconsin, left this world on Sunday, July 9th at UW-Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. Shelbey was the youngest of three children born to Douglas T. and Margaret (Peg) Bomkamp. She was born on November 2nd, 2000, and is survived by her parents and two older brothers, Christopher Bomkamp of Platteville, and Austin Bomkamp of Highland.

Anyone that knew Shelbey knew of her spirit and fire. As a young girl, Shelbey loved to dance both tap and ballet, and performed in a recital through the Betty Hayes Dance School in Avoca. She enjoyed dressing up in fancy dresses and wearing lots of “bling jewelry”, having her fingernails painted, yet playing t-ball while wearing a skirt. She was quick-witted and bold from the start, and there was never a dull moment while in her presence.

Tags