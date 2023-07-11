Our beloved Shelbey Nicole Bomkamp, age 22, of Highland, Wisconsin, left this world on Sunday, July 9th at UW-Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. Shelbey was the youngest of three children born to Douglas T. and Margaret (Peg) Bomkamp. She was born on November 2nd, 2000, and is survived by her parents and two older brothers, Christopher Bomkamp of Platteville, and Austin Bomkamp of Highland.
Anyone that knew Shelbey knew of her spirit and fire. As a young girl, Shelbey loved to dance both tap and ballet, and performed in a recital through the Betty Hayes Dance School in Avoca. She enjoyed dressing up in fancy dresses and wearing lots of “bling jewelry”, having her fingernails painted, yet playing t-ball while wearing a skirt. She was quick-witted and bold from the start, and there was never a dull moment while in her presence.
Although Shelbey had various medical complications throughout her years, her fire never faded. She enjoyed swimming, riding horses through the Horsepower 2 Heartbeat Program, camping, fishing, tubing and playing games with her family; which she somehow always won. She loved all things Disney. She made several trips to Disney World, most notably in 2009 for her Make-A-Wish trip alongside 22 family members.
Shelbey attended Highland Schools and was elected Junior Prom Queen by her classmates in 2018 and graduated alongside them in 2019. Shelbey is further survived by her grandfather, Norbert (Bob) Klar and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents Bob and Betty Bomkamp, grandmother Shirley Klar, Aunt Debra Bomkamp, Aunt Diane Kosharek, cousin Ethan Smith and various other family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 14th at 11:00 am at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery, Highland, Wisconsin. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, July 13th from 5:00-7:00 pm, and Friday, July 14th beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. The family requests memorials be made to Wisconsin Make-A-Wish. The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
Shelbey will be remembered for her will to fight, her contagious smile, and her selfless free spirit. She was always up for an adventure, and we will always carry her memory in our hearts. Whenever we see butterflies, we will think of you, sweet girl.