Sharyn Marie Maly, 61, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Sharyn was born on May 11, 1962 in Madison, Wisconsin to Merrill and Elizabeth Dempsey.
She graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1980. She married Dan, her high school sweetheart, on July 6, 1985. Sharyn dedicated her time to being a stay at home mom for their two children, Amanda and Chase.
Throughout her childhood and teenage years, Sharyn loved raising and competitively riding horses.
Sharyn was an avid Brewers fan and would often adjust her plans around the Brewers schedule.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved to spoil with excessive candy and toys.
Sharyn is survived by her husband of 38 years, Daniel Maly; her daughter, Amanda (Bryant) Fields; her son, Chase Maly; her two grandsons, Owen and Wade Fields; her brother, Mark (Nancy) Dempsey; her sister, Terri (Steve) Beckwith; and other family and friends.
Sharyn is preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Elizabeth Dempsey; and her sister, Lori Cook.
A visitation will be held from 3:30p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie.
A Memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sharyn’s life.
The family would like to thank the Agrace hospice team for their excellent care and consideration over the last few months.
