Sharon Lynn Bowen

MADISON – Sharon Lynn (O’Kane) Bowen, age 77, passed away in her home in Madison, WI on Monday, July 17, 2023 of ovarian cancer.
She was born in Madison, WI on December 26, 1945, to Clifford V. O’Kane and Norma Jean (Meade) O’Kane.
Sharon graduated from Madison East High School in June 1964 and Madison Business College in November 1965. She also studied business administration at Lakeland College. She started her professional career as an assistant bookkeeper at Brown’s Book Store and Ohio Medical. She retired as a corporate manager of payroll/human resource system manager at Airco Industrial Gases in Murray Hill, NJ.
Sharon married Douglas Bowen in October 1966. Together they loved to travel the country, cruises, and spending their winters at Waters Edge RV Resort in Punta Gorda, FL.
Sharon is survived by her son William (Ann) of Madison; granddaughter, Catherine Mae of Madison; brothers, Russell O’Kane of Albuquerque, NM, Steve (Vickie) O’Kane of Cambridge, WI; sister, Sara McConochie of Pardeeville, WI; brothers-in-law, David (Susie) Bowen of Port St. Lucie, FL, Jim (Cindy) of McFarland; good friends, Joyce and Dave Facklam; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison, on Friday, July 21, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer research charity of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.