Sharon Kay Wepking

Sharon Kay (Watchorn) Wepking, age 78, of Union Grove, formerly of Highland, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, surrounded by family. Sharon was born on July 12, 1945, in Platteville, Wisconsin to Henry “Hank” Watchorn and Ruby Peat. On May 21, 1965, Sharon married Philip “Max” Wepking. Sharon and Max moved from Highland to Paddock Lake soon after, where they started and raised their family.

Sharon was a die-hard Cubs Fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR—but only when Jeff Gordon raced. She showed her love to her family by teasing and picking on them constantly.