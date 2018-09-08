FITCHBURG-Sharon Kay Klein, age 72, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

She was born on July 21, 1946, in Madison, the daughter of Claude and Linda (Breunig) Klein. Sharon grew up on a family farm in Oregon and went to Oregon High School. She loved to cook and go for walks in the Arboretum and to Vilas Park. Sharon really enjoyed going to casinos to play slots.

She is survived by her long-time companion, John Gerke; three brothers, Claude (Aileen), Ron (Sandy) and Greg (Marj) Klein; three sisters, Shirley (Dean) Pernot, Beverly (Bob Ford) Gladem and Lynn (Dan) Murphy; and eleven nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Kenneth. A private funeral will be held.