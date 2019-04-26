OREGON-Sharon K. Sturdevant, age 66, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1953, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Lester and Lavon (Rikli) Odegard. Sharon graduated from Oregon High School and worked for the Oregon School District for many years. She married Robert Sturdevant on May 20, 1972, in Oregon.

Sharon enjoyed playing cards, watching NASCAR, the Brewers and the Badgers. She loved spending time with her pets and watching the wildlife in her backyard.

Sharon was a good cook and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Brady) Liddle and Teresa (Mike) Libansky; grandchildren, Justin Libansky, Kayla and Brandon Liddle; siblings, Doug (Diane) Odegard, Connie (David) Lowrey, Ronald (Betts) Odegard, Luann (Jeff) Tober and Jeff Odegard; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dawn Odegard, Roger Sturdevant, Thomas (Lynn) Sturdevant, and Kay Hill; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brother, Richard Odegard; sister, Delores (Fred) Schweitzer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Calvin and Leota Sturdevant; and brother-in-law, David Hill.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, at noon, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, with the Rev. Rebecca Ninke presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Special thanks to Dr. Balin, Keeley, and Agrace HospiceCare, especially MacKenzie Clark-Seltzner, NP and Chris, RN for all their care and support provided to Sharon.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

608-835-3515