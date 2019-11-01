Sharon Jean Wetherall, age 76, of Lodi, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Sauk Prairie Hospital.

She was born on November 23, 1942, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Melvin and Mary (Michler) Henriksen. Sharon was a 1960 graduate of Niles East High School, Niles, IL. She was an amazing cook who wasn't afraid to take chances with flavors and spices, just like in life. Sharon was also immensely gifted at canning, sewing, quilting, and any other crafty activity she could get her hands on. She was a dedicated member of both the Lodi Valley Quilt Guild and the Quilters for Comfort. Her door was always open to every 2 or 4- legged stray, no questions asked, and no judgments given. According to her family, Sharon had a heart of gold. She was their rock, and every time she was needed, she was there. Sharon was, is, and always will be the biggest treasure of their lives. Her ability to accept all and see the humor in almost any situation left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be desperately missed by all.

Sharon is survived by her children, Gregory (Emily) Payne, Julie Larson, Donna (Steve) Hoerig, John (Laura) Payne, Melissa (Rogelio) Claudio, and Martje Wetherall; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Richard (Maryon) Henriksen and Raymond Henriksen; three sisters-in-law, Rita (JR) Hahn, Susan (Steve) Mayfield, and Judy Snyder; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Wetherall; her parents; in-laws, Harris and Hazel Wetherall; and her son-in-law, David Larson.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hearts and Hands of Lodi Valley Quilt Guild or Reach Out Lodi.