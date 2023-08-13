Sharon Elaine Philipp

FITCHBURG - Sharon Elaine Philipp, age 82, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on May 7, 1941, in Middleton, Wis., the daughter of James and Milda (Grundhal) Williamson.

Sharon graduated from Middleton High School in 1959. She married Donald Philipp on June 6, 1959, in Madison. She worked at St. Mary's Care Center for 20 years in the Alzheimer's Care Unit and ran an in-home daycare for many years.