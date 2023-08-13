FITCHBURG - Sharon Elaine Philipp, age 82, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on May 7, 1941, in Middleton, Wis., the daughter of James and Milda (Grundhal) Williamson.
Sharon graduated from Middleton High School in 1959. She married Donald Philipp on June 6, 1959, in Madison. She worked at St. Mary's Care Center for 20 years in the Alzheimer's Care Unit and ran an in-home daycare for many years.
Sharon took great pride in raising her children. She loved reading, trips to the casino, road trips with her husband, and rooting on the Packers and the Brewers.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Mary (Tom) Robinson; son, Curtis (Darla Srb) Philipp; five grandchildren, Beth Philipp, Michelle Philipp, Cameron (Brittany) Stanley-Robinson, Kira Philipp, and Connor Robinson; and four great-grandchildren, Noelle, Alem, Princeton, and Tacara.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Philipp; son, Terry Philipp; parents, James and Milda Williamson; and sister, Joan Gugel.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace HospiceCare would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Don’t grieve for me, for now I'm free.
I'm following the path God laid for me.
I took His hand when I heard Him call,
I turned my back and left it all.
I could not stay another day;
to laugh, to love, to work, to play;
tasks left undone must stay that way
I found that peace at the close of day.
If my parting has left a void,
then fill it with remembered joy
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss;
Ah yes, those things I too will miss.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow,
I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.
My life's been full, I've savored much;
good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.
Perhaps my time seemed all too brief;
don't lengthen it now with undue grief.
Lift up your heart and share with me,
God wanted me now, he set me free.
