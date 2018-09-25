Sharon E (Davis) Budd

MADISON/VERONA – Sharon E. Budd, age 76, passed away at Agrace Hospice, surrounded by family, on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Sharon was born on October 3, 1941 in Ridgeway, WI to Emery and Eunice (Hughes) Davis. She graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1959. She went on to marry the love of her life, Denny Budd, on January 16, 1960 and relocated to Madison, WI. Together they owned and operated Budd’s Auto Repair on Monroe Street in Madison for 44 years. Sharon was full of life and will be greatly missed.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 58 years, Denny; children, Denise (Jon) Roberts, Valerie (Dave) Keen, Angelette (Clayton) Hageman, Daniel (Kate), and Melanie; ten grandchildren, Ashley, Savannah, Chelsea, Nicole, Risa, Tierney, Austin, Lukas, Durango, and Grace; siblings, Tom (Shari) Davis, Deanna (Ardell) Lunda, and Darcy (Bill) Ayen. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister, Marsha Davis; and her identical twin sister, Karen (Dick) Friedli.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6PM on Friday, September 28, 2018 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, with Rev. Dr. Mark Yurs presiding. A visitation will be held from 3PM until time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Hei, Dr. Ann Schmidt, and the staff of Agrace Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com