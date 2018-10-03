Sharon D. Wright

Sherry Wright, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Sept. 27, 2018, at home. As she would say, she was born March 11, 1947, when the bath tub was still full of slippery glass soap bottles in Two Rivers, Wis.

She spent her youth swimming the bracing waters of Lake Michigan and would continue to plunge into freezing cold water the rest of her life.

Shortly after graduation Sherry married her high school sweetheart, Tom Wernecke. They had three children together. After their divorce, Sherry worked hard to raise Angie, Beth, and Mike, in addition to all of her kids’ friends. And once they were adults, she worked hard to help raise her grandkids and great-grandchild, too! She wasn’t alone caring for them; after many years living as a single woman, she met and fell in love with “Mr. Wright.” In 2004, Sherry married Steve Wright, and he embraced the role of husband, father, grandfather, and eventually, great-grandfather.

As a nursing assistant, Sherry spent her career caring for others. She always respected the dignity of the people she cared for whether they were elderly, children, or disabled. She made friends in the people she cared for. She could talk to anyone and anyone could always come to her for a sympathetic ear.

For the past 27 years, she lived in the same home. She transformed a dingy apartment into a charming country cottage, complete with an ocean and jungle themed basement. She was always decorating her home and especially enjoyed building seasonal villages of tiny houses, animals, and people. Every winter, her home would be transformed into a magical Christmas wonderland with snow, gingerbread houses, enough lights to glitter through the home and onto the street. Her home was a beacon of happiness and safety for many.

At family gatherings, Sherry was always taking photos. She collected snapshots of everyone she loved and displayed the best memories in collages throughout her home.

In retirement, Sherry discovered her fiery passion for politics. She had an obsessive consumption of MSNBC (and Fox News so she could know what the enemy was up to!). Later, this inspired her to canvas neighborhoods, educate her family and friends, walk in protests, and participate in “pot parades.”

She found refuge from the political turmoil working in her garden. She would scoot across the ground, digging, weeding, and expanding. The sprawling garden would inspire passing neighbors to stop and thank her for all the beauty. When winter kept her bundled indoors, she would paint plain white statues in vibrant colors to add playfulness for next season’s gardening and to keep the snow company.

Sherry was raised Catholic and she was very critical of that influence on her life. She dismissed much of the beliefs. She believed that heaven had to exist because everyone needs a refuge from the immense suffering in the world. We believe/hope that she has found her promised place of peace.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Threshold, 2717 Atwood Ave, Madison. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services so Sherry’s compassion for helping others and supporting survivors can live on.