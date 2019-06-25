Sharon A. Tennant age 65 of Gotham passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Richland Hospital following an illness.

She was born on January 31, 1954 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Orvin and Alma (Burrington) Moe. Sharon was married on November 2, 1974 to Charles R. Tennant.

Sharon enjoyed family get-togethers and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include, her husband, Charles Tennant of Gotham, 4 children, Wendy Zovitowski of Dodgeville, Jennifer (Jimmie) Wilson of Richland Center, Cynthia (Ron) Swiggum of Dodgeville, Chad (Lindsey) Tennant of Richland Center, 10 grandchildren, Alex Jamerson, Janessa, Hunter and Lucas Smyth, Miranda, Maci and Nikolas Swiggum, Gage, Briggs and Crew Tennant, 4 siblings, Robert Moe, Mary (Phillip) Holmes, Gordon (Cheryl) Moe, Lorraine (Robert) Martin, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Orvin and Alma Moe and a brother, Donald Moe. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green. Rev. Craig Peach will officiate with burial in the Spring Green Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at 3:00 P.M. Online condolences available at

www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

