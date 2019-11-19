Sharon A. Dobson, 83, of Platteville, WI, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Edenbrook of Platteville, after a formidable battle with multiple sclerosis that spanned over forty years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at the Lima Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Sharon was born October 13, 1936 in Boscobel, WI, the oldest daughter of LeRoy and Irene (Nauste) Dobson. She graduated from Logan High School in 1953 and continued studies at UW-Platteville, where she earned her teaching degree. She went on to teach at Bowmer Country School in rural Platteville.

Sharon married the love of her life, Dale L. Dobson on October 27, 1956 at Bethal Lutheran Church in LaCrosse, WI. They lived briefly in Platteville before moving to a small farm in rural Potosi. The city girl became "country" as she fulfilled her dream of being a full- time mother and homemaker. Her role would include; chef, seamstress, chore girl, coach, cheerleader, gardener, horse groomer and so much more.

Sharon was active in the Dickeyville Mother's Club. She also assisted as a 4-H Project Leader. Although she was terrified of horses, she was a faithful supporter of her family's love of raising and showing American Quarter Horses, serving many years as the secretary of the Mound City Saddle Club.

Sharon loved baking and never met a recipe she didn't want to try! She loved to hostess family holidays and special occasions. She was happiest when that little farmhouse was full of friends, family, love, and laughter. Her favorite holiday was Christmas in which her baking and decorating were a memorable tradition.

Although diagnosed early in her life with MS, the disease never defined her. She made the most of her abilities. She enjoyed her computer, BINGO, word searches, shopping trips, and visits from friends. She was "over the moon" for her great-grandchildren!

Sharon is survived by her beloved children, Lu Ann (Chuck) Bowman of Platteville; Dan (Kim) Dobson of Branson, MO; three grandchildren, Tony (Emily), Ryan (Cat), and Sierra (Jim); and four great grandchildren, Trevlyn, August, Ava, and Jules; a sister, Mary (Keith) Long of Beatrice, NE and her special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dale, her parents LeRoy and Irene Dobson and her precious miniature poodle, Nikki.