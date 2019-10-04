POYNETTE-Shara Marie Eckstein left us unexpectedly to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

This world will never be as bright with the passing of this loving, caring and beautiful soul. She was born Sept. 25, 1978. As a young lady she excelled at several different dance classes and was always on the move. She enjoyed school and was an exceptional student, but band and art were the studies she really loved. She played saxophone, flute, clarinet and piano. When she had a free period in high school, she would help the special education classroom kids. With this small gift of her time, she had found her passion, her calling and seemingly her purpose in life.

Shara went to UW Eau Claire and graduated in 2003 with degrees in Special Education and Art. She taught Special Education for the last 16 years. Shara had a sincere love of children. Her amazing amount of patience and understanding to deal with each child's needs was unparalleled. She loved the challenge of seeking out special ways to teach each child. They were lucky to have her in their lives if only for one school year. She wore her heart on her sleeve and would help anyone who needed it. Lucky were those who enjoyed her beautiful smile!!!

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael A. Eckstein, patiently waiting with a guiding hand open. She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann (Haug) Eckstein; two brothers, Cory (Brenda Lins) and Trent; niece, Katlyn Eckstein and three nephews, William Eckstein, Kolton Kurt and Brayden Kurt; and special friends, Scott Jewett and Marty Burnidge.

A celebration of her life will be held at the AMERICAN LEGION POST 360, 417 E. Main Street, Waunakee, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Prayers and sharing of memories will begin at 1 p.m.