Shanna Renee Sanger

Madison – Shanna R. Sanger, age 41, passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at UW Hospital, after a long courageous battle with Juvenile Diabetes. She was born on October 7, 1976 in Madison, the daughter of Beth Sanger and Adam Vance.

She is survived by her mother, Beth Sanger; sister, Ashley Sanger; father, Adam Vance; brother, Adam McIntyre; her best friend and caretaker, Michael Scamardo; her beloved dog, Peenut and also many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Barbara Sanger.

A memorial service celebrating Shanna’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the UW Transplant Clinic for their loving care and dedication.

