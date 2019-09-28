Shane Robert Miller

Shane R. Miller, age 31, of Arena, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1988, in Madison, the son of Ronald and Joanne (Zwettler) Miller. Shane graduated from Barneveld High School in 2006. He married Amanda Holtan on Oct. 11, 2014, in Blue Mounds State Park. Shane worked as a journeyman plumber for Hooper Corporation in Madison and was a member of the Plumbers Union Local 75. He was an avid sports fan and loved to cheer on any Wisconsin sports team. Shane loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. His biggest pride and joy was his family and he was so proud to be a father of two wonderful boys.

Shane is survived by his wife, Amanda; children, Wade and Merrick; parents; brother, Zac (Amanda) Miller; sister, Laura (Badr) Anebari; father-in-law, Tom Holtan (Monica); mother-in-law, Theresa (Greg) Liebig; two sisters-in-law, Alycen (Tyler) Kirch and Aarica (Dan) Windmiller; nephew, Zak; nieces, Berkeley and Larkin; black Lab, Leinie; and many extended family and friends. Shane was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, with Pastor Rob Nelson presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, and also at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shane's family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.