Shane Andrew Gunderson, age 45, of Hollandale, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at UW Hospital and Clinics.

He was born on June 16, 1973, in Madison, the son of George Gunderson and Brenda (Wichmann) Caruso. Shane graduated from Verona High School in 1990, and he worked as a welder. Shane enjoyed hunting and fishing and attending his children's sport events.

Shane is survived by his children, Sierra, Kane, and Quenten; parents, George (Karen) and Brenda (Fred) Caruso; and ex-spouse, Kris Gunderson. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p. m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, with Pastor Dean Howell presiding.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.