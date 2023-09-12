STOUGHTON - Scott Barrett passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, from complications due to pancreatic cancer at UW Hospital, Madison, Wis.
Scott Wayde Barrett was born on Feb. 11, 1958, to Gordon B. and Dorothy J. (Larson) Barrett. He was the youngest of five children born to Dorothy and Gordon.
Scott grew up in Crystal Lake, Ill., and graduated from high school in 1976. He married the “girl next door,” Laurie M. Bartleson, on May 11, 1979.
He started his working career while attending school part time at Deluxe Check Printers in Elk Grove, Ill. In 1984 he learned the computer business working for a ComputerLand franchise in Rockford, Ill., which was owned by his father-in-law, Warner Bartleson.
He joined Kronos, Inc. (UKG) in 1987 and discovered the world of time-keeping clocks and software. After many years as a top-notch service manager for the Chicago area office, he moved into sales and became the No. 2 salesperson in the country for Kronos in 2001. He joined ADP in 2006 and then decided in 2012 to open his own consulting firm, SWB Enterprises. You would find him every once in a while answering the phone: “SWB Enterprises, World Headquarters!”
Scott and Laurie had two children that were, and still are, the lights of his life: Erin Bryn and Christopher Scott in the early eighties. Scott attended all their games, plays and concerts with pleasure. They hiked, biked, camped and cross country skied together. He was a Den Leader and then Cub Master in Burlington, Wis., where his family grew up.
He served on the Burlington Area School District Board for 20 years - serving as Clerk, Treasurer and President. It was during his Board tenure that the new high school and grade school were built and collaboration with Gateway Technical College and the Wellness Center all came into being. He was proud to be part of that accomplishment.
Erin and Christopher grew up, obtained higher education, married and had a total of six wonderful grandchildren that gave him just pure delight: Eliana Reyes Barrett, Marjorie and Clara Ellefsen; and Emily, Madelyn and Alastair Barrett.
He and Laurie started to travel overseas, to Sanibel Island, Fla., and had lots of cabin time “up north” which they both enjoyed very much.
Moving to Stoughton, Wis., in 2014, Scott volunteered many hours on community projects, served on the Board for Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge, Mandt Lodge building corporation and the Board of the Stoughton Kiwanis Club. He met good people he counted as friends and was, generally the Life of the Party, if allowed by Laurie!
He is survived by his best friend and wife, Laurie (Bartleson) Barrett; brothers and sisters, Sharon Shriver, Linda Havlik, Greg (Edith) Barrett and Debi (Russ) Jones; his father-in-law, Warner (Sara) Bartleson; special sisters-in-law, Beth (Larry) Zarian and Amy (Drew) Balcam; his children, Erin (Eric) Barrett Ellefsen and Christopher (Rachael) Barrett; his grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by life-long friend, Dan McInerney.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Dorothy; his mother-in-law, Mary Lou (Moe) Bartleson; and brothers-in-law, Erik Bartleson and Harold Shriver.
Scott brought levity to any situation he was involved in. He liked to say, “No good deed goes unpunished!” with his good sense of humor. Well, Scott, we say all your good deeds will be remembered.
There will be a Celebration of Life service held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, Wis., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., service at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers if you wish, please send donations made out to: American Pancreatic Association, Stoughton Kiwanis Club, or Sons of Norway Foundation. Cards can be sent to: SWB Group, 2364 Jackson St. PMB 172, Stoughton, WI 53589. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
