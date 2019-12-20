Stoughton- Scott W. Hanson, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019 after a long illness.

He was born in Stoughton on September 29, 1960.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, James "Red" Hanson on November 23, 2018, and his beloved dog "Ren". Survivors include his mother, Virginia "Ginny" Hanson; sister, Lynn (Bob) Hanson-McAllister; brothers, Garry (Mary Beth) Hanson, Steve (Beth) Hanson and David (Kris) Hanson; nephews, Tylor (Chelsea) Hanson, Corey (Isabelle) Hanson, Max McAllister, Rob Heibel, and Dan (Meredith) Heibel; and special cousin, Dale (Diane) Hanson.

There will be no funeral as Scott requested.

Memorials may be made in Scott's name to the charity of the donor's choice. We love you, and will miss you Scott. Mom, Garry, Lynn, Steve and David.

