Fitchburg: Scott Thomas Gilbert, age 29, passed away on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA as a result of a tragic accident.



Scott was born on October 2nd, 1988, in Burnsville, MN, to parents Leslie and Greg Gilbert. He was the oldest of two sons. Scott spent years of his adult life living in Napa Valley, CA, but most recently lived in Fitchburg, WI. He attended Core Knowledge Charter School, Edgewood High School, and St. Norbert College. He owned an internet marketing business and was very devoted to the success of his clients.

Scott was a very successful swimmer from an early age, earning 14 Madison All-City championships for the Seminole swim team as well as advancing to state three of four years in High School. He also excelled at soccer, playing for the Madison 56ers for much of his childhood and continued playing High School soccer all four years. His academic ambition outweighed all else as he was an avid reader, writer, and philosopher. Scott's true passions were helping others and loving each and every person around him.



Scott is survived by his mother and father, Leslie and Greg, his younger brother, Stephen, and his grandmother, Lorraine Smith.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S Owen Dr., Madison, WI, with visitation from 10:00 am until the time of Mass at the church. Please share a memory.



We will always carry Scott's memory in our hearts



