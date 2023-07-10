LODI - Scott R. Paskey, age 58, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born on Aug. 2, 1964, in Prairie du Sac, Wis., the son of Kenneth and Wyonne (Baumgartner) Paskey.
After graduating from Lodi High School in 1983, Scott joined and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Mary Rooney on April 30, 1994, in Madison, Wis.
In his younger years, Scott enjoyed managing the high school football and basketball teams. In his 20s, he spent time in Germany serving our country. As a father, he enjoyed participating in Boy Scouts with his sons and going camping together. He had a variety of interests including going to auctions, hosting his “famous” garage sales, playing billiards, cooking delicious meals for family, and enjoying a good German Beer.
Scott remained upbeat and positive throughout his health battles with polycystic kidney disease, two kidney transplants, numerous blood infections, and his many cancer treatments.
In addition to his wife, Mary Paskey, he is survived by his sons, Joshua (Shannon) Paskey and Jacob Paskey; his mother, Wyonne Paskey; aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Paskey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, with Father Joseph Baker presiding. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
