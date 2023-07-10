Scott R. Paskey

LODI - Scott R. Paskey, age 58, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after battling pancreatic cancer. He was born on Aug. 2, 1964, in Prairie du Sac, Wis., the son of Kenneth and Wyonne (Baumgartner) Paskey.

After graduating from Lodi High School in 1983, Scott joined and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Mary Rooney on April 30, 1994, in Madison, Wis.