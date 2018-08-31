Scott Kirkpatrick, age 57, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

He was born on March 25, 1961, in Waupun, the son of John and Joan (Lyford) Kirkpatrick. Scott married the love of his life, Carrie Kirkpatrick, on Aug. 24, 1990, at St. Vincent De Paul in Maple Grove, Minn. He attended Madison East High School and went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota. Scott worked as a Creative Director for Wisnet, was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church as a part of the choir, and was on the board for More Smiles Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization. Throughout his life, Scott was an avid sports fan.

He would always cheer on the Packers, Badgers, Cubs and Blackhawks, but his favorite sports events to attend were the ones where his kids played. No matter what, they could always hear him from the field or rink. Scott loved kayaking on Lake Mendota, having bonfires overlooking the lake, and hiking anywhere he could, and his favorite places to go were The Union, Door County and Wrigley Field. Scott enjoyed reading the newspaper online every morning and always checked out the comic section. As an artist, he would always draw Christmas and Birthday cards for family and friends. Scott had a young music taste and often impressed Riley and Carly's friends. He loved to watch Star Wars, Marvel and D.C. Comics movies. You could always count on him to share a bowl of ice cream or grab a pizza with you. The thing that he was most proud of was his family. He fought to stay with his family after enduring a major heart attack and car accident. He was placed on the heart transplant list and received the miracle call eight days later. He always let Riley and Carly know how proud he was of them and let Carrie know how much he loved her. He gave the best Bear Hugs and they will be missed more than words can say.

Scott is survived by his wife, Carrie; daughter, Carly Jo Kirkpatrick; son, Riley (Kelsey Ernste) James Kirkpatrick; sister, Kim (Bruce) Steinert; brother, Kevin Kirkpatrick; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Joan Kirkpatrick.

Funeral services will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, with Reverend Heather Hayward presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Scott's family to help with medical costs and Riley and Carly's future. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.