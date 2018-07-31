Stoughton- Scott Griffin "Griff" was surrounded with his loving family as he passed from this earth on Sunday night, July 29, 2018, after a courageous fight with cancer.



Griff was born in Oceanside, CA on February 16, 1964 and after living in many states throughout his childhood, decided to make Stoughton, WI his home when he began making lifelong friends in high school. He graduated from UW Whitewater and there too increased his circle of lifelong friends.



Griff served the community of Stoughton for 29 years through volunteering with EMS. He began his teaching career in Stoughton in 1989 and faithfully worked in Deerfield as a special education teacher for over 20 years. Griff also enjoyed working with students as an assistant coach in a variety of sports. He enjoyed life and friends in many settings but his best stories seemed to come from his hunting trips, times outdoor, and his EMS family. It is evident his circle of friends increased with each hunting trip.



Griff passed on his love for the outdoors to his daughter, Victoria, and his love for EMS to his first born daughter, Elisabeth. He was proud to watch them grow and develop into their passions and we are all grateful for this summer they shared together. Griff began his family with Sherri Maerz in 1993 and through the highs and lows of life, remained friends to the end. Cliff and Patty Maerz loved and respected Griff as a son-in-law and dear friend.



Griff was grateful for the love he received throughout his life from his sister, Evie Wunnicke. She and Tom opened their home and expanded their young family in 1980 after Griff's parents passed away and Griff and his younger sister Carrie moved in with them. Scott became a big brother to his nephews, Josh and Andy Wunnicke and enjoyed watching them grow into men. He became a special friend to Andy's wife, Katie and daughter, Emma.



For the last several years, Griff shared his life and love with Dawn Anderson. Proving life is lived best with a blended family, they enjoyed many moments and memories with his girls. Griff's family welcomed Dawn into their lives as a special person whom he loved and needed.



Griff is survived by his daughters, Elisabeth and Victoria Griffin; his siblings, Carrie Gragg (Bobby), NC; Marriann Portteus (Don), CO; Curt Johnston (Vickie), CA; Evie Wunnicke, WI; Virginia Garrett, ID; along with many nieces and nephews. From our blended family, survived by Sheila Marmorstone and her family, Leo and Julie Schwarz and their family. Griff was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Mildred Griffin; brother, Britt Johnston; and brother-in-law, Tom Wunnicke and Ray Marmorstone.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton. A luncheon reception will follow at the Stoughton American Legion. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 and from 1:00 PM until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Stoughton EMS Sunshine Fund, or a charity of the donor's choice. A special thank you to the staff that cared for Griff during his dialysis care, and to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare Inc.



Please share your memories of Griff by posting Tributes.



Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street

Stoughton, WI 53589

(608) 873-9244