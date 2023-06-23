Scott E. Albrecht

Scott Albrecht, age 65, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, passed away at home on Sunday, June 18, 2023, after a battle with AML.
Scott was born on November 11, 1957, in Antigo, Wisconsin, to Edward and Margaret “Peggy” Albrecht. The family moved to the north side of Madison in 1965, where he grew up with many neighborhood friends that became lifelong friends.
Scott had various jobs after high school and served in the U.S. Army from 1975-1977. His long working career ended at Berntsen Brass Foundry, working there over 35 years.
Scott loved the outdoors. He grew up hunting and fishing with his father, brother, uncles, and cousins, which continued throughout his life. When he wasn’t hunting or fishing, or washing his truck, he enjoyed watching all the Wisconsin sports teams and NASCAR, and yelling at the TV when appropriate. He loved gardening and took pride in making his yard beautiful, naming it Alby’s Oasis. He enjoyed hanging out on the deck, grilling out, listening to music, partying with friends and family while teasing them, and enjoying a Jagerbomb or two.
Scott is survived by his wife of 28 years, Shelly; his son, Jason Weitzel; siblings, Kathy Peat, Mark (Lori) Albrecht, and Gail (Butch) Jenkins; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers-in-law, Troy (Gail) Olson and Tim (Kathy) Peat.
A special thanks to his oncology and hematology team who kept him in good spirits during treatment, and to Agrace Hospice staff for their care, compassion, and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from noon to 4:00pm, at the VFW Post #8483, 5737 County Hwy CV, Madison.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Do not stand at my grave and weep;
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there, I did not die.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
When I enter through the pearly gates
and come into your glory land,
instead of the mansion you promised, Lord,
how about just a good ole tree stand?
