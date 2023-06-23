Scott E. Albrecht

Scott Albrecht, age 65, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, passed away at home on Sunday, June 18, 2023, after a battle with AML.

Scott was born on November 11, 1957, in Antigo, Wisconsin, to Edward and Margaret “Peggy” Albrecht. The family moved to the north side of Madison in 1965, where he grew up with many neighborhood friends that became lifelong friends.