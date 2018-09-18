DeForest - Scott Andrew Horne, age 54, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2018, with his sons by his side.

Scott was born on March 6, 1964, to Stanley Henry and Geraldine Mae (Clark) Horne, near Detroit, Michigan, at Selfridge Air Force base where his father was serving in the Air Force. He spent most of his childhood on the west side of Madison and graduated from Memorial High School in 1982.

Throughout his career, he worked for Englhart Center, Cuna Mutual, US Bank, US Bancorp Piper Jaffray, and UBS.

Scott enjoyed sports and spent many years playing on softball teams. He also enjoyed being a part of pool and darts league for Bridge Lounge in Monona.

Scott’s hobbies included sports, making model cars and airplanes, flying, working on muscle cars and many years of caring for an interesting array of exotic pets which he loved. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Scott is survived by his sons Maxwell Horne and AJ Horne; siblings Jeff (Deanna) Horne, Susan Ganz, and Kevin (Joan) Horne. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Scott is preceded in death by his parents, and the mother of his children, Kristin Horne.

Family and friends may visit at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, WI, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250