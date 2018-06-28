Sarah “Sally” Newell, age 66, died on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

She was born in Madison, on Nov. 25, 1951, to Phil and Betty Ellis. On Aug. 5, 1972, Sally married Alan Newell. Born into this marriage was their son, Alex and daughter, Ava. Sally was so very proud of both of them. She began working as a substitute teacher and part-time special education teacher, mostly in the Verona school district. Sally also had many students that she privately tutored. Her time working outside the home ended as a page at the Alicia Ashman branch of the Madison Public Library system.

Sally is survived by her husband, Alan; daughter, Ava; mother, Betty; siblings, Susan (John) Miller and Tom (Gayle) Ellis; sisters-in-law, Liz and Sandi Newell; nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Alex; her father, Phil Ellis; nephew, Jon Ellis; brothers-in-law, Kent and Mark Newell; and aunt, Dorothy LoPresto. Per Sally’s wishes, there will be no services.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Sally’s name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Madison, Inc., 2716 Marshall Court, Madison, WI 53705-2256 or to a charity of your choice.