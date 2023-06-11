Sarah M. Knoche

MADISON - Sarah (Caruso) Knoche, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023. She was born on May 17, 1930, to Carlo and Mary (D’Angelo) Caruso. Sarah grew up in the Greenbush Neighborhood and graduated from West High School in 1948.

Sarah was an Avon lady for 45 plus years. She was extremely good at the “up” sale and was top in sales for many of those years in her district. She also catered many functions, weddings, funerals, anniversaries and more. Sarah enjoyed gambling and made numerous trips to Las Vegas with her husband, Jerry. She also enjoyed time at Ho Chunk, where many knew and loved her.