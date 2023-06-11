Sarah M. Knoche

MADISON - Sarah (Caruso) Knoche, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023. She was born on May 17, 1930, to Carlo and Mary (D’Angelo) Caruso. Sarah grew up in the Greenbush Neighborhood and graduated from West High School in 1948.
Sarah was an Avon lady for 45 plus years. She was extremely good at the “up” sale and was top in sales for many of those years in her district. She also catered many functions, weddings, funerals, anniversaries and more. Sarah enjoyed gambling and made numerous trips to Las Vegas with her husband, Jerry. She also enjoyed time at Ho Chunk, where many knew and loved her.
Sarah was a devoted wife and mother, the holidays she hosted for her young grandchildren were second to none. She was spunky, she spoke her mind as most Italian women do, she didn’t speak Italian, but she did know some swear words and used them on occasion.
Sarah is survived by her children, Steve (Steph) Knoche, Nancy Lehr (friend, Rick Boyd) and Dave (Linda) Knoche; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a very special close niece, Mary Esther (Oimoen) Katic, who was invaluable to us and Sarah, especially in the last week, often taking the third shift so she was not left alone in her final days. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry, of 48 years; her son-in-law, Rob Lehr; her parents, Carlo and Mary; and her six siblings.
The family would like to thank Waunakee Manor for caring for Sarah over the last few years, and to the Agrace HospiceCare team for the care, compassion, respect and sincerity they showed Sarah and all of us her last week of life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUANIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday, with a luncheon to follow.