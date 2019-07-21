Sarah Ann Thompson, 41, of Waunakee passed away Wednesday July 17th after a hard fought battle. She was born April 10, 1978 in Madison to Patrick McBurney and Debra Sutter.

Sarah Graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1996.

Sarah's career at American Family Insurance began in 1997 and continued for 22 years, she was employed there at the time of her passing.

She was married to Kevin L. Thompson in Portage on May 5, 2001 and had a daughter Payton A. Thompson on May 24, 2003.

Sarah was an incredible mother, wife and friend. She enjoyed camping with friends and family, vacationing in Charleston, South Carolina, and attending Wisconsin Badger sporting events.

Sarah and her family have been residents of Waunakee since 2005.

She is survived by Kevin L Thompson Husband, Payton A. Thompson Daughter, Debra Sutter Mother, Patrick McBurney Father, Sally Marsh Mother in law, Les McBurney Grandpa, Brother/Sisters Chris, Sam and Miss baby McBurney, Samantha, Alex and Zelda Kornhuber, Caitlin and Tim Heise, Cory and Spring Thompson, Brian and Jessica Thompson. Heidi and Eugene Thompson mother and father in law, Aunts /Uncles; Cheryl and Manuel Forero, Kathy and Steve Hoxie, Cindy and Wayne Hammer, Les and Dawn McBurney, Mary Jo and Salina McBurney,Terry and Tricia Sutter; Cousins Chas, Nick, Bretni, Matt, Adam, Ryan, Stephanie, Steven, Shannon.

She was preceded in death by Grandpa Clarence G. Sutter, Grandma Doris C. Sutter, Grandma Joyce McBurney, Step Dad Timothy (Hank) Faust.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee. Rev Alan Boeck will preside. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday July 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in Vienna cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Putting against pancreatic cancer site and can follow the link https://www.eventregisterpro.com/event/puttingagainstpancreaticcancer#pricing.