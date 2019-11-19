MADISON-Sarah Ann Basting, age 44, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

She was born on March 1, 1975, in Madison, the daughter of Richard and Linda (Moritz) Basting. Sarah graduated from Madison East High School in 1993.



She was a very active and devoted member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and especially loved singing in the church choir and performing with the St. Bernard Performers. She also enjoyed singing in her high school choir. Sarah traveled to Europe with her family. She truly loved spending time with her whole family, especially her cherished nieces and nephew.



Sarah is survived by her parents, Richard and Linda Basting; two brothers, Matthew (Jennifer) Basting and Nathaniel (Shaun Dow) Basting; sister, Katie Krauss; four nieces, Mackenzie Basting and Joycelyn, Chloe and Norah Krauss; nephew, Nicholas Basting; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.



Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Heart of Wisconsin, 1302 Mendota St., Suite 100, Madison, WI 53704. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420