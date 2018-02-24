Sandy Ryall, age 82, of Dodgeville, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Mineral Point, following a brief illness. Sandy was born on April 16, 1935 in Dodgeville to Bill and Jenos (Sander) Ryall. She was a graduate of Dodgeville High School. Sandy married James Harrington of Hollandale in 1955 and they resided in Dodgeville. They had two children, Pam and Jim before parting in 1980. Sandy was later married to Tom Klusendorf. She worked as an Interior Decorator for Ayers Furniture in the Dodgeville/Madison area for many years and was always looking through magazines for new styles and ideas. She also co-owned P & R Candy Kitchen. Sandy will be remembered for her kind disposition and her quick wit. She could always get you laughing. She had a lifelong love for her many dogs.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husbands, Jim and Tom.



Sandy is survived by two children, Pam (Pete) Buffington-Botts of Dodgeville and Jim (Jill) Harrington of Mineral Point; three grandchildren, Jason (Melinda) Buffington; Andrew (Katie) Harrington and Chelsea (Shelly Foyt) Harrington; a great granddaughter, Ellie Harrington as well as many friends.



In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, private family services will be held with inurnment in East Side Cemetery. Memorials in Sandy’s name can be made to the Iowa County Humane Society.