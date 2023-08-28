MIDDLETON - Sandra Villanueva of Middleton, Wis., 68, passed on Aug. 26, 2023, after a long and hard-fought battle with illness. She was born on April 13, 1955, in Bronx, N.Y.
Sandy is survived by her mother, Santia Colon 92; sister, Marilyn Zengotita 64; former husband, Humberto Villanueva 68; daughter, L. Noelia Villanueva 49; sons, Gabriel R. Villanueva 41 and Samuel D. Villanueva 33; and four grandchildren, Alexandria, Olivia, William and Elijah. Sandy was predeceased by her brother, Olipe Colon Jr.
Sandy graduated from Walton High School in Bronx, N.Y., in 1973 and attended Siena College of Louden, N.Y., and University of New York, Buffalo.
Sandy was a loving mother who tirelessly devoted her life to giving her children all the opportunities she herself never had. Sandy was also incredibly passionate about physical fitness, especially teaching and helping others by sharing her knowledge of that industry. But the things for which Sandy is well known are her open hands, open heart and open home to the many people she met through several cities where she resided throughout her life including in Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo (New York), Battle Creek (Michigan), Mission Viejo, Modesto (California) and Waunakee, Middleton (Wisconsin).
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Sandy was dedicated in her commitment to Jesus Christ and witnessed to many as she lived her life. We will miss her dearly but are joyful that she is with God the Father.
Sandy’s favorite verse Philippians 4:13
I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.