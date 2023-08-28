Sandra Villanueva

MIDDLETON - Sandra Villanueva of Middleton, Wis., 68, passed on Aug. 26, 2023, after a long and hard-fought battle with illness. She was born on April 13, 1955, in Bronx, N.Y.

Sandy is survived by her mother, Santia Colon 92; sister, Marilyn Zengotita 64; former husband, Humberto Villanueva 68; daughter, L. Noelia Villanueva 49; sons, Gabriel R. Villanueva 41 and Samuel D. Villanueva 33; and four grandchildren, Alexandria, Olivia, William and Elijah. Sandy was predeceased by her brother, Olipe Colon Jr.