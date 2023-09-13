Sandra Taft Carroll

Sandra Taft Carroll passed away September 12, 2023 at Oak Park Place. Sandra was born in Chicago, IL on April 23, 1938, the daughter of Fletcher and Loraine (Thomas) Taft.

She was married to Tom Carroll at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in 1958. Beginning in 1970 Sandy and her family began a somewhat nomadic life as Tom’s position with RR Donnelley and Sons took them to several locations ranging from Glasgow, Kentucky to New York, New York to Reno, Nevada, and back to the Chicago area. They moved to Madison, WI in 2015.