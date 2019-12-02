Sandra Ramer

Madison-Sandy Ramer, 78, passed away peacefully listening to Bob Dylan, at Sauk Prairie hospital on November 12th after a brief, unexpected illness.

She was born on October 11, 1941 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and grew up in Eau Claire Wisconsin. She was a graduate of UW-Eau Claire in 1962 and enjoyed a career as a reporter in various cities of Wisconsin, Illinois and New York, covering everything from obituaries to the civil rights movement in the 1960s and 70s. She lived in New York before returning to Madison with her son, Matthew. She worked for the UW-Madison Sociology Department for over 20 years and was proud of her work supporting graduate students. She enjoyed being an active neighbor on Palomino Lane on Madison's near west side and a Bob Dylan groupie.

She is survived by her son Matt, her sister Darlene Hansen, as well as nieces and nephews and many great nephews.

A Memorial Gathering for Sandy will be held on Saturday, December 14 at, CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, from 2-4 PM, with a Celebration of Sandy's Life at 4 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sandy's name to the South Central Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 2820 Walton Commons Ste 132, Madison, WI 53718.

The family would like to thank the staff at Monona Heritage for her ongoing care and Sauk Prairie Hospital for their support at the end of her life.