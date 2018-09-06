EDGERTON - Sandra Mae Wilkerson, age 74, of Oxford WI, formerly of Edgerton, passed away September 4, 2018 at SSM St Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

She was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. She gave so much and asked for so little in return. She loved family, movies, music, puzzles, cards, racing, the ocean, and making her much loved jumbo raisin cookies. Sandy, was born March 1, 1944, to hardworking parents, Orven and Emilie Sanden in Dickinson, North Dakota.

She married Jack Wilkerson April 29, 1972 and together they raised five beautiful children, whom she loved to the moon and back. Sandy’s grandchildren were the loves of her life. Time spent with grandma was filled with special adventures, treats, and late nights, and parents were discouraged from attending these adventures. She had four brothers that she adored, as well as their wives. Many nights were spent together playing cards, laughing and drinking coffee. Every one of her nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart.

Loved ones that are waiting for her in heaven are her parents Emilie and Orven Sanden; daughter Barbara Jean Wilkerson; brothers Gorden (Helen), Sidney (Betty), and Vernon (Deborah) Sanden. Loved ones that will miss Sandy until they meet again are her husband, Jack Wilkerson; her children, Ginger Ruosch, Cass (Brenda) Kogle, Bernie Kogle, and Sherry (Michael) Wilkerson; her much loved grandchildren, Jessika (Melvin), Steven, Cassie, Jakob, Austin, Justin, and Dalton; her great grandchildren, Emma, Laura, Aiden, and Jackson. Her brother Marven (Kay) Sanden. Also all of her very much loved nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 8, at 12:00pm at the home of Sherry Wilkerson, 718 East Milwaukee Street, Janesville WI. Sandy’s only request was that she wanted everyone to wear a bright colored shirt and laugh a lot.