MADISON-Sandra Lee "Sandy" Tews, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1948, in Madison, the daughter of Harold and Geraldine (Cullen) Gassen.



Sandy married Robert Tews on Aug. 3, 1991, in Madison. She worked in Madison her whole life and ended her career as a shipping specialist. Sandy loved to travel and spend time with her family.



Sandy is survived by her husband, Robert; son, David (Tracey Hartwig) Gassen; grandsons, David (Bezzle) Gassen and Daniel Gassen; brothers, Harold (Sandy) Gassen, Jeffery Gassen, David "Joe" (Dorothy Webster) Gassen and Ronald Gassen; nephew, Jim (Katie Russell) Gassen and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diane Gassen; and brothers, Donald and Dennis Gassen.



A Celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.



Happy Anniversary, Sandy – I remembered this time.



Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



