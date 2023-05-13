Sandra Lee Farrell-Roth

Madison/Fond du Lac- Sandra Farrell-Roth, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023. She was born on February 20, 1941, in Manitowoc, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Lacrosse) Neuser. Sandy graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in Home Economics and started her career at the Oregon School for Girls. She was united in marriage to William Farrell in 1963. They raised three children together, Deborah, William and Bridget. Sandy was a hostess at Maple Bluff Country Club and was a caregiver for others in later years.
Sandy enjoyed gardening, entertaining and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed ceramics, crafts of all kinds, boating and camping on the Mississippi River and most of all shopping. Sandy was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church for many years. She volunteered for First Call for Help.
She is survived by her children: Deborah (Donald) DuChateau, William Farrell and Bridget Farrell Kiefer (Tracy); grandchildren, Joseph DuChateau, Margaret Farrell, Brittany Kiefer, Jack DuChateau, and Brooke and Brieleigh Kiefer; sisters, Darlene Calvano, Patricia Kurtz and Bonnie Raduenz; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her 1st husband, William Farrell; and her 2nd husband, Philip Roth.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. Burial will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Lincoln House, Fond du Lac.
The family would like to thank Ursula from Christian Servants Home Care and to the staff at Lincoln House, Fond du Lac.