Sandra Lee Farrell-Roth

Madison/Fond du Lac- Sandra Farrell-Roth, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023. She was born on February 20, 1941, in Manitowoc, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Lacrosse) Neuser. Sandy graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in Home Economics and started her career at the Oregon School for Girls. She was united in marriage to William Farrell in 1963. They raised three children together, Deborah, William and Bridget. Sandy was a hostess at Maple Bluff Country Club and was a caregiver for others in later years.

Sandy enjoyed gardening, entertaining and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed ceramics, crafts of all kinds, boating and camping on the Mississippi River and most of all shopping. Sandy was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church for many years. She volunteered for First Call for Help.

Tags