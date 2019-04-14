Sandra L Wilke

Sandra “Sandy” Lynn Wilke (Cook), 66, of Stoughton, WI, died peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home following a fast but courageous battle with cancer.

Sandy L. Wilke was born September 24, 1952, in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of John and Noreen (Kahl) Cook. She attendedCedar Falls High School in Iowa. Sandy began her career working for the town of Necedah, WI, as a clerk in 1976. She then continued her service in the public sector throughout her life, supporting multiple local municipalities including the city of Mauston, the city of Monroe, and the Village of Maple Bluff from where she retired in 2012.

Upon retirement, Sandy continued working part-time but most enjoyed being outdoors, playing cards, fishing, traveling to new places, and spending time with those she loved.

Survivors include her children Susan Brock and her husband Robert of Phoenix, AZ, William “Bill” Wilke of Fox Lake, WI, Andrew Wilke and his wife Melissa ofAppleton, WI, and Sarah Wilke of Monroe, WI; siblings Tim Cook of Eau Claire, WI, Kris Cook and husband Tobin Jansenberger of Middleton, WI, and Kory Cook of Mauston, WI; grandchildren Kyli Jo, Sebastian, Evan, Oliver, Benjamin, Kade, and Quinn; significant other Gerald Gunn; dear friend Barb Manson, and many, many more beloved family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father John Cook and her mother Noreen Kahler-Miller.

Funeral services be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Mauston United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mauston City Cemetery following. Friends may call that morning from 9 a.m. until the service begins.

A special thanks to the kind staff from Agrace Hospice who supported Sandy and the family through her final weeks.