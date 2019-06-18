Madison- Sandra K. Burchette, age 75, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Serenity Home in DeForest.

She was born on June 30, 1943 in Madison, WI the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Longfield) Burchette. Sandy retired from the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation after 18 years.

Sandy loved gambling, playing cards and her favorite game was BINGO. She enjoyed traveling with the friends to casinos. She also loved going out to eat, dancing and spending time with the seniors in her community.

She is survived by her children: Dawn (Darrell Albedyll) Conners and Michael (Traci Graber) Conners; grandchildren, Amanda and Aron Leffler, Kayla, Brandon and Brooklynn Conners; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Adrian and Amara; brothers, Joseph Burchette and Gary (Maria) Johann; her dear friend, Lucy Smith; and also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Judy Coffey, Robert and Jonny Burchette, Connie Arnold, and Bobby, Skeeter, Rick and Romaine Johann.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Her celebration of life will continue immediately following the service, at Warner Park Rec. Center.

Special thanks to the staff at Heartland Hospice and Serenity Home. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.



