SUN PRAIRIE – Sandra Jean Nazer, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Sandy was born on March 29, 1963 in Great Lakes, IL to Leonard and Alma (Kosch) Showers. She graduated from Middleton High School in 1981. Sandy married the love of her life, Randy Nazer, on June 19, 1992 at the State Capitol. What she enjoyed most was taking baths and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 26 years, Randy; children, Derra (Ander) Victorine, Dana (Todd) Lewellin, Daniel, and Hailey; grandchildren, Colin, Jameson, Kenedi, Reagan, and Sebastian; brothers, Jeff (Chris) Showers and David Showers; sister, Dawn (Bob) Kitsemble. She is further survived by step-siblings, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Myles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A Visitation will be held from 5PM until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

