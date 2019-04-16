Sandra J. Thompson, 77, of Waunakee, died unexpectedly on April 13, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born March 19, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI, the second of six children of Edward and Miriam (Happe) Miller. Her childhood was filled with school, family activities, church, music, Girl Scouts, family camping, visits to Long Lake cottages with cousins, and time with grandparents in Batavia. She graduated from West Milwaukee High School in 1960 and received her degree in elementary education from North Central College in Naperville, IL.

She married Rev. Frank Thompson on June 20, 1965. Over their 53 years of marriage she lived in Viola, Waukesha, Janesville, Columbus, Watertown, Edgerton and Waunakee. She was a passionate educator who taught Head Start, elementary school and reading recovery including 22 years of her career in Edgerton before retiring in 2002. In addition to her work in the public schools, Sandy was a Sunday School teacher, choir director, classroom volunteer and active member of her church communities including Crossroads United Methodist church in Waunakee where she was a member for the past 15 years. She loved travel, visited many parts of the world and hosted foreign exchange students.



Her passion for teaching and kids was only exceeded by love of family. Her children, Dr. Trent (Amy) of Waunakee, Troy (Heather) of Golden, CO, and Jill of Janesville, and grandchildren Grace, Will, Heath and Kyra were the joy of her life. Her siblings Jim, Suzanne, Bob, Marcia and Janice along with their children and all her extended family meant the world to her.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandy's honor will be donated by her family to the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin and a fund for children at Crossroads UMC.



A celebration of Sandra's life will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Crossroads UMC, 5901 Hogan Rd., in Waunakee with visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 followed by the service. Burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. at Zion Cemetery in Adell, WI.



Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI